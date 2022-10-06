Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
|
Date
|
Total number of
|
Total number of Voting Right
|
Total number of Voting Right
(excluding shares held by the
|
September 30, 2022
|
74,286,041
|
88,819,279
|
88,402,284
Arkema