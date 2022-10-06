AppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of Voting Right
(including shares held by the
Company)

Total number of Voting Right

(excluding shares held by the
Company)

 

September 30, 2022

 

74,286,041

88,819,279

88,402,284

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005483/en/

Arkema

