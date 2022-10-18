Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 10 October to 14 October 2022
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 October to 14 October 2022
|
Name of the issuer
|
|
Issuer identifier code
|
|
Day of the
|
|
Financial instrument
|
|
Total daily volume
|
|
Weighted average
|
|
Market identifier
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
10/10/2022
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
7 000
|
|
76,0490
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
11/10/2022
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
7 000
|
|
73,3538
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
12/10/2022
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
1 000
|
|
73,2037
|
|
XPAR
|
TOTAL
|
|
15 000
|
|
74,6016
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005805/en/
Arkema