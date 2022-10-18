AppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 10 October to 14 October 2022

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 October to 14 October 2022

Name of the issuer

 

Issuer identifier code

 

Day of the
transaction

 

Financial instrument
identifier code

 

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

 

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

 

Market identifier
code

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

10/10/2022

 

FR0010313833

 

7 000

 

76,0490

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

11/10/2022

 

FR0010313833

 

7 000

 

73,3538

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

12/10/2022

 

FR0010313833

 

1 000

 

73,2037

 

XPAR

             
             
     

TOTAL

 

15 000

 

74,6016

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005805/en/

Arkema

