Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 10 October to 14 October 2022

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 October to 14 October 2022

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/10/2022 FR0010313833 7 000 76,0490 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/10/2022 FR0010313833 7 000 73,3538 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/10/2022 FR0010313833 1 000 73,2037 XPAR TOTAL 15 000 74,6016

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

