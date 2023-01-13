AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

TotalEnergies SE: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings

December 31, 2022

2,619,131,285

2,671,776,303

A total number of 2,808,963,970 voting rights are attached to the 2,619,131,285 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 137,187,667 voting rights attached to the 137,187,667 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005354/en/

TotalEnergies SE

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Total­­Energ­­ies (­­ehem.­­ Tota­­l)
Total­­Energ­­ies A­­DR

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Shell ist im Energiemarkt strategisch gut positioniert

Werbung
· Uhr · DEKA
Shell ist im Energiemarkt strategisch gut positioniert

Tagesrückblick: TIXX fällt deutlich um -1,35 Prozent. Besonders im Fokus stehen Curevac, Sixt und Morphosys.

Werbung
· Uhr · Stockpulse

Top Buzz: Jetzt rücken die 10 Aktien aus Deutschland nochmal in den Fokus!

Werbung
· Uhr · Stockpulse

Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie-Aktie: Stimmungsanalyse vom 12.01.2023

Werbung
· Uhr · Stockpulse

CureVac, MTU Aero Engines, Nagarro: Top Buzz : Diese 10 Aktien gelangen jetzt ins Visier der Anleger!

Werbung
· Uhr · Stockpulse
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Inflationsdaten veröffentlicht

    US-Konsumentenpreise im Rahmen der Erwartungen

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. DAX Tagesrückblick

    US-Inflation bleibt erwartungsgemäß hoch - Dax klettert dennoch über 15.000 Punkte

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. onvista Börsenfuchs

    Die Dax-Korken knallen zu laut

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden