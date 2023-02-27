AppBlogHilfe
JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights
exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

January 31st, 2023

23 022 739

32 784 501

A total number of 32 784 501 voting rights were attached to the 23 022 739 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 168 358 voting rights attached to the 168 358 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005390/en/

JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA

