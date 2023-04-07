AppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of
Voting Right
(including shares
held by the
Company)

Total number of
Voting Right
(excluding shares
held by the
Company)

March 31, 2023

75,043,514

92,909,640 

92,620,877

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230407005101/en/

Arkema

