Jacquet Metals SA: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metals SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of
shares

Number of voting
rights exercisable
at Shareholders'
meeting

March 31st, 2023

23 022 739

32 783 944

A total number of 32 783 944 voting rights were attached to the 23 022 739 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 225 613 voting rights attached to the 225 613 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

Jacquet Metals SA

Jacqu­­et Me­­tal S­­ervic­­e

