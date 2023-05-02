AppBlogHilfe
Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From 24/04/2023 to 28/04/2023

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial
instrument		 Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		 Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*		 Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 24/04/2023 FR0010307819

27 000

84,3709

XPAR
LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 25/04/2023 FR0010307819

17 895

84,3188

XPAR
LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 26/04/2023 FR0010307819

70 000

83,4562

XPAR
LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 26/04/2023 FR0010307819

10 000

83,1540

CEUX
LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 27/04/2023 FR0010307819

5 162

83,5334

XPAR
LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 28/04/2023 FR0010307819

7 367

84,7314

XPAR
* Rounded to four decimal places TOTAL

137 424

83,7975

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005768/en/

Legrand

Legrand

