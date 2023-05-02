Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From 24/04/2023 to 28/04/2023
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
| Identity code of the financial
instrument
| Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
| Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*
|Market (MIC Code)
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|24/04/2023
|FR0010307819
|
27 000
|
84,3709
|XPAR
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|25/04/2023
|FR0010307819
|
17 895
|
84,3188
|XPAR
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|26/04/2023
|FR0010307819
|
70 000
|
83,4562
|XPAR
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|26/04/2023
|FR0010307819
|
10 000
|
83,1540
|CEUX
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|27/04/2023
|FR0010307819
|
5 162
|
83,5334
|XPAR
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|28/04/2023
|FR0010307819
|
7 367
|
84,7314
|XPAR
|* Rounded to four decimal places
|TOTAL
|
137 424
|
83,7975
