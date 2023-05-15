AppBlogHilfe
TotalEnergies SE: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of
shares

Number of voting
rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

April 30, 2023

2,490,262,024

2,639,396,554

A total number of 2,683,981,767 voting rights are attached to the 2,490,262,024 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 44,585,213 voting rights attached to the 44,585,213 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005382/en/

TotalEnergies SE

