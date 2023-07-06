AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Arkema: Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of
Voting Right
(including shares
held by the
Company)

Total number of
Voting Right
(excluding shares
held by the

Company)

 

June 30, 2023

 

75,043,514

 

92,901,046

 

92,413,418

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706406085/en/

Arkema

Arkema
ARKEM­­A ADR­­/1 EO­­ 10

