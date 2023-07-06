Arkema: Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
|
Date
|
Total number of
|
Total number of
|
Total number of
Company)
|
June 30, 2023
|
75,043,514
|
92,901,046
|
92,413,418
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706406085/en/
Arkema