Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 07 August to 11 August 2023
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 August to 11 August 2023
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/7/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
96.5247
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/8/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
96.0174
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/9/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
96.9697
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/10/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
1,000
|
97.0980
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
22,000
|
96.5309
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230814712713/en/
Arkema