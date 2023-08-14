AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 07 August to 11 August 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 August to 11 August 2023

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the
transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market
identifier
code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/7/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

96.5247

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/8/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

96.0174

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/9/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

96.9697

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/10/2023

FR0010313833

1,000

97.0980

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

22,000

96.5309

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230814712713/en/

