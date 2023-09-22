AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number
of shares

Number of voting
rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

August 31, 2023

22 707 209

32 472 624

A total number of 32 472 624 voting rights were attached to the 22 707 209 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 144 938 voting rights attached to the 144 938 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

