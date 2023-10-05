TotalEnergies SE: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights exercisable
|
September 30, 2023
|
2,412,251,835
|
2,395,897,416
A total number of 2,412,251,835 voting rights are attached to the 2,412,251,835 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
- 16,354,419 voting rights attached to the 16,354,419 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
