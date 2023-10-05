AppBlogHilfeonvista bank

TotalEnergies SE: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable
at Shareholders' meeting

September 30, 2023

2,412,251,835

2,395,897,416

A total number of 2,412,251,835 voting rights are attached to the 2,412,251,835 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 16,354,419 voting rights attached to the 16,354,419 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005195478/en/

TotalEnergies SE

