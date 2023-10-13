AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of theoretical
voting rights

September 30th, 2023

22 707 209

32 472 954

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 707 209 shares is 32 166 981, taking into account the 305 973 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231013230564/en/

JACQUET METALS SA

