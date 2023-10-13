JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of theoretical

voting rights September 30th, 2023 22 707 209 32 472 954

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 707 209 shares is 32 166 981, taking into account the 305 973 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

