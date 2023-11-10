Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 3 November to 9 November 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated

volume per day

(number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/11/2023 FR0013230612 2000 20.3536 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/11/2023 FR0013230612 1564 20.1730 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 07/11/2023 FR0013230612 2000 19.8545 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 08/11/2023 FR0013230612 1,929 19.8241 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 09/11/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 19.9045 XPAR TOTAL 9,493 20.0165

