Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 3 November to 9 November 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated
volume per day
(number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/11/2023

FR0013230612

2000

20.3536

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/11/2023

FR0013230612

1564

20.1730

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

07/11/2023

FR0013230612

2000

19.8545

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/11/2023

FR0013230612

1,929

19.8241

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

09/11/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

19.9045

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

9,493

20.0165

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231110613446/en/

Tikehau Capital

