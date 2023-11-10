Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 3 November to 9 November 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated
Weighted
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
03/11/2023
FR0013230612
2000
20.3536
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
06/11/2023
FR0013230612
1564
20.1730
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
07/11/2023
FR0013230612
2000
19.8545
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
08/11/2023
FR0013230612
1,929
19.8241
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
09/11/2023
FR0013230612
2,000
19.9045
XPAR
TOTAL
9,493
20.0165
Tikehau Capital