TotalEnergies SE: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number
of shares

Number of voting
rights exercisable
at Shareholders'
meeting

October 31, 2023

2,412,251,835

2,382,418,486

A total number of 2,412,251,835 voting rights are attached to the 2,412,251,835 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 29,833,349 voting rights attached to the 29,833,349 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115026678/en/

TotalEnergies SE

