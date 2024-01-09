AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

TotalEnergies SE: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

December 31, 2023

2,412,251,835

2,351,708,622

A total number of 2,412,251,835 voting rights are attached to the 2,412,251,835 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 60,543,213 voting rights attached to the 60,543,213 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240109655773/en/

TotalEnergies SE

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Total­­Energ­­ies (­­ehem.­­ Tota­­l)
Total­­Energ­­ies A­­DR

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. onvista Mahlzeit 8. Januar 2024
    Boeing | Evotec | Uber vs. Lyft: Jefferies hat klaren Favoritengestern, 12:56 Uhr · onvista
  2. Dax Tagesrückblick 08.01.2024
    Rallyschub am Nachmittag - Airbus profitiert von Boeing-Schwächegestern, 17:48 Uhr · onvista
  3. Kolumne von Stefan Riße
    Müssen die Märkte die Zinsschritte noch verarbeiten?07. Jan. · Stefan Riße
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden