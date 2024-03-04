AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Mercialys: Number of outstanding shares and voting rights as of February 29, 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

Number of
outstanding shares

Total number of
voting rights

Total number of voting rights
exercisable during the
General Meeting

93,886,501

93,886,501

93,295,485
 

MERCIALYS
A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304533731/en/

Mercialys

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Mercialys

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Neueste exklusive Artikel

Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Chartzeit - neuer Trade in Hims & Hersheute, 15:44 Uhr · onvista
Chartzeit - neuer Trade in Hims & Hers
Chartzeit
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe KW09 (02.03.2024)heute, 09:20 Uhr · onvista
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe KW09 (02.03.2024)
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Chartzeit - neuer Trade in Cloudflare01. März · onvista
Chartzeit - neuer Trade in Cloudflare
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden