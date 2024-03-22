GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia thanks Guy Braunstein for his years of service as he retires

^* Guy Braunstein, currently Chief Medical Officer and member of the Idorsia

Executive Committee, to retire at the end of March 2024 Allschwil, Switzerland - March 22, 2024 Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that Guy Braunstein, who has served as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) since 2022 and Head of Global Clinical Development and member of the Idorsia Executive Committee since the creation of Idorsia will retire at the end of March 2024. Guy will continue to support Idorsia as an advisor, especially in the analysis and interpretation of the data coming from the programs that he has initiated and led during his time with the company. Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia commented: "Over the last 15 years, Guy has made a huge contribution to Idorsia and to Actelion before that. As Head of Global Clinical Development until 2022, Guy was instrumental in successfully steering several drugs in several very different indications from rare diseases and specialty indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension, lysosomal disorders, and multiple sclerosis, to public health issues including insomnia and hypertension, through to approval. In his most recent role as Chief Medical Officer, Guy was critical in unifying the company's quality and governance standards to ensure an uncompromisingly ethical and scientifically rigorous approach along the lifecycle of all products in Idorsia's pipeline. I am very happy that we can continue to benefit from Guy's vast experience after his retirement since he will serve as an advisor to Idorsia." Guy Braunstein, MD, PhD, and Chief Medical Officer of Idorsia commented: "It has been an absolute privilege to work with an outstanding team of experts who are all dedicated to improving peoples' lives with innovative medicines. I believe that bringing new drugs to prescribers and having a real impact on patients is one of the most rewarding endeavors. Having worked as a pulmonologist practitioner for a number of years, and joined the pharmaceutical industry in 1988, I am very proud of all that we have achieved over the past 15 years of my career at Actelion and Idorsia. I am satisfied that the clinical development is in safe hands with Alberto Gimona and, with the support of Antonio Olivieri, that we have all the correct checks and balances in place to ensure appropriate and safe use of Idorsia's medicinal products and medical ethics in engagement with various stakeholders. I am therefore ready to hand the reigns over and start my retirement. I am also very happy to stay involved in the projects that have given me such job satisfaction over the years." The CMO role was created in 2022 to ensure that Idorsia's approach to medical governance and its policies and procedures are globally aligned and consistent across Drug Discovery, Clinical Development, Pharmaceutical Development and Global and Local Medical Affairs. From April 1(st), the CMO role will be assumed by Antonio Olivieri, who will continue to lead the Global Medical Affairs function of Idorsia, merging with Global Clinical Development reporting into Alberto Gimona, Head of Global Clinical Development & Medical Affairs, and member of the Idorsia Executive Committee. Jean-Paul continued: "I am very pleased that with Antonio, we already have the ideal candidate to succeed Guy from within our ranks. Antonio joined Idorsia in 2020 and built our Global Medical Affairs function from the ground up. In his new role as Chief Medical Officer, Antonio will continue to ensure that we maintain our focus on ethical excellence and communicating to the medical community about our innovative portfolio." Notes to the editor About Idorsia Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core. Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America - the ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients. Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 800 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets. For further information, please contact Andrew C. Weiss Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil +41 58 844 10 10 investor.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:investor.relations@idorsia.com) media.relations@idorsia.com www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com) The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Â°