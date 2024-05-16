AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
TotalEnergies SE: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Share Capital as at April, 30 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meeting

April 30, 2024

2,386,846,474

2,313,549,003

The total number of voting rights amounts to 2,313,549,003, after deduction of 73,297,471 treasury shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240516328867/en/

TotalEnergies SE

