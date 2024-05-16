TotalEnergies SE: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Share Capital as at April, 30 2024

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meeting April 30, 2024 2,386,846,474 2,313,549,003

The total number of voting rights amounts to 2,313,549,003, after deduction of 73,297,471 treasury shares.

