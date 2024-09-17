Original-Research: Rubean AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Rubean AG - from NuWays AG 17.09.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Rubean AG Company Name: Rubean AG ISIN: DE0005120802 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 17.09.2024 Target price: EUR 8.50 Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow Roll-out in full swing & new customers in the pipeline Topic: During our recent roundtable, Rubean provided an update on current operations as well as a promising outlook until year end and beyond. Here are our key takeaways: Product roll-out in full swing. With 50k terminals live in Germany and Spain, Rubean is now the market leader in both countries. In those countries, but also abroad, Rubean is serving 1) logistic companies (CoD - Cash on Delivery) such as Correos, GLS, dpd and SEUR, 2) retailer such as REWE, Deichmann and snabble, 3) hospitality companies such as CTS eventim, Gewinnblick, Ordermann and Waldbühne Berlin as well as 4) banks and acquirers such as Sparkasse, BBVA, Global Payments and emerchantpay. As recent customer wins just start to materialize, we expect a strong sales ramp-up going forward, even without new customer wins that we consider as very likely. Strong Pipeline of more well-known potential customers. As Rubean is currently in negotiations with potential customers in dozens of countries not only in Europe, but also in LATAM & US, we expect further major customer wins within the next weeks and months, additionally carrying sales growth beyond 2024. Huge TAM and SOM. While the European Mobile POS Market is growing at 15% CAGR 2024-28e (according to Statista), Rubean´s TAM in Europe should be at around EUR 1.4bn ARR, while the SOM (Serviceable Obtainable Market; within 3 years) is seen at EUR 144m in ARR (according to management). Based on the current roll-out, the strong pipeline as well as the enormous market potential in the mPOS space, management is confident to grow sales in FY24 to EUR 2.2-2.5m (+135% yoy at midpoint), in line with our estimates of EUR 2.5m. As Rubean is seen at the forefront of the rapidly growing market for mobile payment acceptance systems we further expect Rubean to achieve profitability within FY25 and consider managements mid-term vision of EUR 10+m in sales and 40+% EBIT-margin by FY27 as reasonable. In order to finance further growth initiatives, especially in LATAM & US, Rubean is currently looking for strategic investors that are willing to buy 1.22m new shares at a price of EUR 6.00 per share, which we would consider fair. BUY with a unchanged PT of EUR 8.50, based on our DCF You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30799.pdf For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research. Kontakt für Rückfragen NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1989233 17.09.2024 CET/CEST °