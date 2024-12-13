AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: The Platform Group AG (von First Berlin Equity Research Gm...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: The Platform Group AG - from First Berlin Equity Research
GmbH

13.12.2024 / 11:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to The Platform Group AG

     Company Name:                The Platform Group AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A2QEFA1

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Kaufen
     from:                        13.12.2024
     Target price:                16,00 Euro
     Target price on sight of:    12 Monaten
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Alexander Rihane

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu The Platform Group
AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1) veröffentlicht. Analyst Alexander Rihane bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 16,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Mit der Übernahme der Chronext Group, einer Online-Plattform für Luxusuhren,
und der FirstWire GmbH, einer B2B-Finanzierungsplattform, hat The Platform
Group ihre M&A-Tätigkeit fortgesetzt. Damit erhöht sich die Zahl der in
diesem Jahr getätigten Übernahmen auf 11 mit einem Gesamtübernahmevolumen
von EUR37 Mio. Für 2025 plant TPG weitere M&A-Aktivitäten mit einem
angestrebten Investitionsvolumen von EUR30 Mio. bis EUR40 Mio. Um dies zu
finanzieren, hat das Unternehmen seine bestehende 2024/2028 Anleihe mit
einem Kupon von 8,875 % um EUR20 Mio. aufgestockt. Das Management gab in der
Telefonkonferenz zum 3. Quartal bekannt, dass das nächste M&A-Ziel eine
B2C-Optikerplattform in Deutschland ist, deren Akquisition voraussichtlich
in Q1/25 abgeschlossen sein wird. Das Ziel von TPG ist es, die führende
Plattformgruppe in Europa zu werden, und ein 50/50 Verhältnis zwischen
organischem und anorganischem Wachstum zu erreichen. Ein aktualisiertes
DCF-Modell führt zu einem unveränderten Kursziel von EUR16. Wir bestätigen
unsere Kaufempfehlung.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on The Platform
Group AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1). Analyst Alexander Rihane reiterated his BUY
rating and maintained his EUR 16.00 price target.

Abstract:
The Platform Group has continued its M&A spree with the acquisitions of
Chronext Group, an online platform for luxury watches, and FirstWire GmbH, a
B2B financing platform. This brings the tally of acquisitions made this year
to 11, with a total 2024 acquisition volume of EUR37m. In 2025 TPG plans to
continue M&A activities, with a targeted investment volume of EUR30m - EUR40m.
To finance this, the company has tapped the existing 8.875% coupon 2024/2028
bond to the tune of EUR20m. Management indicated in the Q3 earnings call, that
the next M&A target, which is expected to close in Q1/25, is a B2C optician
platform located in Germany. TPG's near-term goal is to become Europe's
leading platform group, with a targeted 50/50 organic and inorganic growth
split. An updated DCF model yields an unchanged EUR16 price target. We confirm
our Buy recommendation.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31541.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2051111 13.12.2024 CET/CEST

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Platform Group

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Bilanz-Analyse
Darum rate ich von der Tui-Aktie ab, obwohl das Tagesgeschäft brummtgestern, 11:15 Uhr · onvista
Darum rate ich von der Tui-Aktie ab, obwohl das Tagesgeschäft brummt
onvista Trading-Impuls
Nach US-Rüstungsauftrag: Kontron-Aktie steht vor entscheidendem Kaufsignal11. Dez. · onvista
Nach US-Rüstungsauftrag: Kontron-Aktie steht vor entscheidendem Kaufsignal
Momentum-Aktien
Bei der Commerzbank ist die Luft raus - doch ein anderer Dax-Wert steht gut da10. Dez. · The Market
Bei der Commerzbank ist die Luft raus - doch ein anderer Dax-Wert steht gut da
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden