Original-Research: Sernova Biotherapeutics Inc (von First Berlin Equity Resea...

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Sernova
Biotherapeutics Inc

     Company Name:                Sernova Biotherapeutics Inc
     ISIN:                        CA81732W1041

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        11.02.2025
     Target price:                CAD1.90
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Sernova
Biotherapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA81732W1041). Analyst Christian Orquera
reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his CAD 1.90 price target.

Abstract:
Sernova Biotherapeutics Inc has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND)
application to the FDA to test its Cell Pouch in patients with
hypothyroidism following total thyroidectomy, a surgical procedure to remove
the thyroid gland when nodules are present. The company anticipates that
following treatment each patient's own thyroid tissue will regain its
natural ability to release thyroid hormones in the Cell Pouch without the
need for lifelong hormone replacement or immunosuppression, thereby curing
the patient. We note that preclinical data showed successful restoration of
thyroid hormone levels and functional thyroid tissue within the device.
Subject to IND approval by the FDA and, in particular, the necessary
funding, we expect Sernova to initiate a first-in-human clinical trial in H2
2025 or H1 2026 to investigate the safety and efficacy of this approach.
This is positive news as the company is one step closer to potentially
advancing a second product into clinical trials. With regard to the ongoing
lead phase 1/2 clinical trial of the Cell Pouch for the treatment of type 1
diabetes (T1D), we expect final results for cohort B for all of the up to
four planned last patients (patients #7 to #10) by mid-2025. Based on
unchanged pipeline estimates, we confirm our CAD1.90 price target and our
Buy rating.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Sernova
Biotherapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA81732W1041) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian
Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von CAD
1,90.

Zusammenfassung:
Sernova Biotherapeutics Inc hat bei der FDA einen IND-Antrag
(Investigational New Drug) eingereicht, um seinen Cell Pouch bei Patienten
mit Schilddrüsenunterfunktion nach einer totalen Thyreoidektomie, einem
chirurgischen Eingriff zur Entfernung der Schilddrüse bei Vorliegen von
Knoten, zu testen. Das Unternehmen geht davon aus, dass nach der Behandlung
das eigene Schilddrüsengewebe des Patienten seine natürliche Fähigkeit zur
Freisetzung von Schilddrüsenhormonen im Cell Pouch wiedererlangt, ohne dass
ein lebenslanger Hormonersatz oder eine Immunsuppression erforderlich ist,
wodurch der Patient geheilt wird. Wir weisen darauf hin, dass präklinische
Daten die erfolgreiche Wiederherstellung des Schilddrüsenhormonspiegels und
des funktionellen Schilddrüsengewebes innerhalb des Geräts gezeigt haben.
Vorbehaltlich der IND-Genehmigung durch die FDA und insbesondere der
erforderlichen Finanzierung erwarten wir, dass Sernova in H2 2025 oder H1
2026 eine erste klinische Studie am Menschen einleiten wird, um die
Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit dieses Ansatzes zu untersuchen. Dies ist eine
positive Nachricht, da das Unternehmen damit einen Schritt näher an die
mögliche Aufnahme eines zweiten Produkts in die klinischen Studien
heranrückt. Im Hinblick auf die laufende klinische Phase-1/2-Studie mit dem
Cell Pouch zur Behandlung von Typ-1-Diabetes (T1D) erwarten wir bis Mitte
2025 endgültige Ergebnisse für die Kohorte B für alle bis zu vier geplanten
letzten Patienten (Patienten Nr. 7 bis Nr. 10). Auf der Grundlage
unveränderter Pipeline-Schätzungen bestätigen wir unser Kursziel von CAD1,90
und unsere Kaufempfehlung.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31731.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

