JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

February 28, 2025

22 016 467

31 774 647

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 016 467 shares is 30 103 703, taking into account the 1 670 944 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

Jacquet Metal Service

