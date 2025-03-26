JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of theoretical voting rights
|
February 28, 2025
|
22 016 467
|
31 774 647
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 016 467 shares is 30 103 703, taking into account the 1 670 944 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250326993386/en/
JACQUET METALS SA
onvista Premium-Artikel
Analyse aller AktienDiese fünf Dax-Werte haben netto Cash auf der hohen Kanteheute, 15:00 Uhr · onvista
onvista Trading-ImpulsAktien von Nike und Puma schwächeln: Wie stark bleibt Adidas?gestern, 15:00 Uhr · onvista
Internationale AktienmärkteEuropas beste Börse ist … Dänemark?gestern, 12:13 Uhr · onvista
Das könnte dich auch interessieren
ThyssenKrupp: Profiteur des Finanzpakets für Verteidigung und InfrastrukturWerbung24. März · DEKA
Energiekonzern im VisierFinanzinvestor Elliott setzt RWE-Chef Krebber unter Druck24. März · Reuters
Stromausfall im Kaliwerk: 144 Kumpel sitzen unter Tage festgestern, 10:32 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Existenzsorgen: EU verschärft Schutzsystem für Stahlmarktgestern, 14:50 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Regierungspräsidium gegen Kali-Abwässer in Thüringer Grubegestern, 16:15 Uhr · dpa-AFX