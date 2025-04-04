ARKEMA: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
ARKEMA (Paris:AKE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)
|
Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)
|
March 31, 2025
|
76,060,831
|
95,126,902
|
94,651,290
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250404728066/en/
ARKEMA
onvista Premium-Artikel
Deutliche Verluste im amerikanischen LeitindexNoch hält der Aufwärtstrend im S&P 500 - diese Marke wird nun wichtigheute, 15:00 Uhr · onvista
onvista Trading-ImpulsFavoritenwechsel bei den US-Techwerten: IBM ist zurück!02. Apr. · onvista
Gold, Aktien, exotische ETFsSo schützt du dich vor Inflation01. Apr. · onvista
Das könnte dich auch interessieren
Kräftige RücksetzerAktien aus Gesundheitsbranche leiden stark unter Zollangst02. Apr. · dpa-AFX
Aktie legt zuSymrise weiter erholt: JPM betont Vorteile vor China-Konkurrenzheute, 11:24 Uhr · dpa-AFX
AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Pharmawerte nach Vortagsrutsch robust - Von Zöllen ausgenommengestern, 11:18 Uhr · dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 3: China wehrt sich - Hohe Gegenzölle auf US-Produkteheute, 15:42 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Pharmaverband: Medikamente von US-Zöllen ausgeschlossengestern, 12:19 Uhr · dpa-AFX