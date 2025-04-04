Werbung ausblenden

ARKEMA: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

ARKEMA (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)

Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)

 

March 31, 2025

 

76,060,831

95,126,902

94,651,290

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250404728066/en/

ARKEMA

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEMA ADR/1 EO 10

onvista Premium-Artikel

Deutliche Verluste im amerikanischen Leitindex
Noch hält der Aufwärtstrend im S&P 500 - diese Marke wird nun wichtigheute, 15:00 Uhr · onvista
Noch hält der Aufwärtstrend im S&P 500 - diese Marke wird nun wichtig
onvista Trading-Impuls
Favoritenwechsel bei den US-Techwerten: IBM ist zurück!02. Apr. · onvista
Favoritenwechsel bei den US-Techwerten: IBM ist zurück!
Gold, Aktien, exotische ETFs
So schützt du dich vor Inflation01. Apr. · onvista
So schützt du dich vor Inflation
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden