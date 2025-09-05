Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 29 August 2025 to 4 September 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
570
|
19.5018
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
01/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,421
|
19.4621
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
02/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,367
|
19.3431
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,109
|
19.3808
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2,356
|
19.3531
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
6,823
|
19.3907
|
