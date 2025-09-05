Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 29 August 2025 to 4 September 2025

Regulatory News:

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/08/2025 FR0013230612 570 19.5018 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 01/09/2025 FR0013230612 1,421 19.4621 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/09/2025 FR0013230612 1,367 19.3431 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/09/2025 FR0013230612 1,109 19.3808 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/09/2025 FR0013230612 2,356 19.3531 XPAR TOTAL 6,823 19.3907

