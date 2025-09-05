Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 29 August 2025 to 4 September 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/08/2025

FR0013230612

570

19.5018

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

01/09/2025

FR0013230612

1,421

19.4621

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/09/2025

FR0013230612

1,367

19.3431

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/09/2025

FR0013230612

1,109

19.3808

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/09/2025

FR0013230612

2,356

19.3531

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

6,823

19.3907

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250905539488/en/

Tikehau Capital

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Tikehau Capital

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Bewertung bei 183 Mrd.
KI-Firma Anthropic sammelt 13 Milliarden Dollar ein03. Sept. · Reuters
KI-Firma Anthropic sammelt 13 Milliarden Dollar ein
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Diageo, Pernod-Ricard und Co.
Schnaps-Aktien in der Krise: Schnäppchen oder zurecht billig?31. Aug. · onvista
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Trumps Fed-Attacke könnte verheerende Folgen haben30. Aug. · Acatis
Alle Premium-News
Werbung ausblenden