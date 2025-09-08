Werbung ausblenden

Sopra Steria Group: Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as at 31 August 2025

In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority), Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby informs its shareholders that the number of shares and voting rights as at 31 August 2025 are:

  • Total number of shares: 20,547,701
  • Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,583,753
  • Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 25,676,637

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

Investor Relations
Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33.1.40.67.68.16

Image Sept
Press Relations
Caroline Simon-Phélip
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33.1.53.70.74.65

Sopra Steria Group

