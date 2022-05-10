Getlink: Excellent April 2022 for Shuttle Traffic

Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

April 22 April 21 Change Jan-April 2022 Jan-April 2021 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 128,980 113,089 14% 503,848 418,192 20% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 204,069 37,111 450% 498,831 153,168 226%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In April 2022, Le Shuttle Freight transported 128,980 trucks, an increase of 14% compared to April 2021, driven by the suspension of P&O services between 17 March and 26 April 2022. Since 1 January nearly 504,000 trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

In April 2022, Le Shuttle transported 204,069 passenger vehicles, achieving the best monthly traffic since summer 2020 with more than 131,000 crossing during the Easter period (8-24 April) of which 36,592 vehicles crossed during the Easter weekend (15-18 April), confirming the upward trend observed in the first quarter. Since 1 January almost 500,000 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

Traffic figures for the month of May will be published on Thursday 9 June 2022 before the markets open.

