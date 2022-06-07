DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Stimmrechtsmitteilung 1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Straße, Hausnr.: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1 PLZ: 51373 Ort: Leverkusen Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59 2. Grund der Mitteilung X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund: 3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika 4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3. 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 02.06.2022 6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG 7.b.2.) neu 0,34 % 4,58 % 4,93 % 982424082 letzte 0,50 % 4,52 % 5,02 % / Mittei- lung 7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) US0727303028 0 372157 0 % 0,04 % DE000BAY0017 0 2996589 0 % 0,31 % Summe 3368746 0,34 % b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech- Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in % Right to Offen 927694 0,09 % Recall Right of Use Offen 1993610 0,20 % Forward 25.01.2023 9744 0,0010 % Call Option 20.12.2024 7245645 0,74 % Future 17.06.2022 1849466 0,19 % Call Warrant 18.02.2025 90533 0,01 % Summe 12116692 1,23 % b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm- Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in % Future 20.12.2030 Bar 17132959 1,74 % Put 15.12.2023 Physisch 5180881 0,53 % Option Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 1218471 0,12 % Swap 04.06.2032 Bar 1557246 0,16 % Call 31.12.2030 Bar 2812636 0,29 % Warrant Call 31.03.2035 Bar 3117532 0,32 % Option Put 20.12.2030 Bar 1901774 0,19 % Option Summe 32921499 3,35 % 8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen: Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %, %, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder höher höher höher The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset % % % Management, L.P. Goldman Sachs Asset % % % Management International Holdings L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Asset % % % Management Co., Ltd. - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC % % % NNIP Holdings LLC % % % NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % % NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % % NNIP Holdings I B.V. / % % % NNIP Holdings II B.V. NN Investment Partners % % % Holdings NV - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank Europe % % % SE - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK % % % Limited Goldman Sachs % % % International Bank - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. GS Global Markets, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Finance % % % Corp International Ltd - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. GS Finance Corp. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK % % % Limited Goldman Sachs % % % International - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. IMD Holdings LLC % % % United Capital Financial % % % Partners, Inc. United Capital Financial % % % Advisers, LLC - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs Non-US % % % Americas Holdings LLC Goldman Sachs Non-US % % % Americas Holdings II LLC GSEM Bermuda Holdings, % % % L.P. GS Equity Markets, L.P. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Folio Financial, Inc. % % % Folio Investments Inc. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. The Goldman Sachs Trust % % % Company, National Association The Goldman Sachs Trust % % % Company of Delaware 9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG) Datum der Hauptversammlung: Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung: Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % % 10. Sonstige Informationen: Datum 06.06.2022 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.06.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1 51373 Leverkusen Deutschland Internet: www.bayer.com Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1370117 07.06.2022