GETLINK S.E.: Strong Growth for Shuttle Traffic in May 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):

 

 

May 22

May 21

Change

Jan-May

2022

Jan-May

2021

Change

Truck Shuttles

Trucks

137,313

112,772

22%

641,161

530,964

21%

Passenger

Shuttles

Passenger

vehicles*

170,332

45,841

272%

669,163

199,009

236%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In May 2022, Le Shuttle Freight transported 137,313 trucks, an increase of 22% compared to May 2021. Since 1 January, more than 641,000 trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

In May 2022, Le Shuttle transported 170,332 passenger vehicles, confirming the upward trend observed in the last few months. With 11,381 passenger vehicles transported on 29 May, Le Shuttle established a new daily record since Summer 2020. Since 1 January, almost 670,000 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

Traffic figures for the month of June will be published on Friday 8 July 2022 before the markets open.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608006158/en/

Getlink:
For UK media enquiries contact
John Keefe on + 44 (0) 1303 284491
Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For investor enquiries contact:
Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81
Email: jean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact
Romain Dufour on +33(0)1 4098 0464

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749
Email: Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com

