GETLINK S.E.: Strong Growth for Shuttle Traffic in May 2022
Regulatory News:
GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):
|
|
|
May 22
|
May 21
|
Change
|
Jan-May
2022
|
Jan-May
2021
|
Change
|
Truck Shuttles
|
Trucks
|
137,313
|
112,772
|
22%
|
641,161
|
530,964
|
21%
|
Passenger
Shuttles
|
Passenger
vehicles*
|
170,332
|
45,841
|
272%
|
669,163
|
199,009
|
236%
* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.
In May 2022, Le Shuttle Freight transported 137,313 trucks, an increase of 22% compared to May 2021. Since 1 January, more than 641,000 trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.
In May 2022, Le Shuttle transported 170,332 passenger vehicles, confirming the upward trend observed in the last few months. With 11,381 passenger vehicles transported on 29 May, Le Shuttle established a new daily record since Summer 2020. Since 1 January, almost 670,000 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.
Traffic figures for the month of June will be published on Friday 8 July 2022 before the markets open.
