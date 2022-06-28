AppBlogHilfe
Hilmar Leimbach Joins Latécoère as Group Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire · Uhr

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a leading partner of major international aircraft manufacturers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hilmar Leimbach as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1st, 2022. He succeeds Philippe Salats who leaves the Company.

With more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance, Hilmar Leimbach has held various management positions in the aerospace and transportation sectors (Constellium, Novelis) as well as in the consumer goods (P&G) and services (Intertek) sectors.

"We are very pleased to welcome Hilmar Leimbach to the Executive Committee. With his international background, strong financial expertise and in-depth knowledge of the industry, he will actively contribute to Latécoère's profitable growth strategy and operational excellence." said Thierry Mootz, CEO of Latécoère.

A propos de Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

  • Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,
  • Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at ¬ 23,704,629.50 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of ¬0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

Taddeo
Antoine Denry / Relations Investisseurs
+33 (0)6 18 07 83 27

Laurine Quil / Relations Media
+33 (0)6 59 70 88 39
teamlatecoere@taddeo.fr

