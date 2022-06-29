Innovation: Latécoère is Once Again the Mid-cap Company That Filed the Most Patent Applications in 2021 in Occitanie

Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a "tier 1" partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers, confirms its status as a major patent filer by being ranked first mid-cap company (ETI) in Occitanie and third company in the region behind Airbus and Safran, according to the INPI (National Institute of Industrial Property) annual ranking.

In accordance with its mission to serve aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world, Latécoère is reinforcing its status as a leading innovator in France. In detail, the Aerostructures branch ("Latécoère" in the ranking) has 11 published patent applications, while the Interconnection Systems branch ("Latelec") has 9 published patent applications. With a total of 20 patent applications published by its two branches, the Latécoère Group would thus be the 6th largest French mid-cap company in terms of innovation.

The Group has maintained its innovation efforts in 2021, devoting 6% of its revenues to R&T and R&D spending, and bringing together the innovation capabilities of its two branches at a single site in Toulouse in summer 2021. This dynamic will enable Latécoère to keep developing its optical technology and to strengthen its leadership position in doors and composites manufacturing.

"Latécoère is once again demonstrating its pioneering mindet, which is reflected in its ability to support our customers in the search for high value-added solutions, particularly for the decarbonized aircraft and for the continuous improvement of industrial performance. The constant support of public authorities (DGAC, DGE, DGA, the Occitanie and Nouvelle-Aquitaine regions, etc.) has been essential to achieve this, and even more so in the framework of France Relance." said Serge Bérenger, Latécoère's Innovation and R&T Director.

