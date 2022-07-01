AppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting Right
(including shares held by the Company)

Total number of Voting Right
(excluding shares held by the Company)

 

June 30, 2022

 

74,286,041

 

86,577,109

 

86,260,114

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005341/en/

Arkema

