Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

June 2022

 

 

 

76,572,850

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,572,850

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,737,206

 

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

May 2022

 

 

 

76,572,850

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,572,850

 

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,752,156

Gecina
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 574,296,375 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005389/en/

Gecina

