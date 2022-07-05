AppBlogHilfe
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Business Wire · Uhr

Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Regulatory News:

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE)
21 rue La Boétie
75008 PARIS
FRANCE
(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date

Total number of shares forming the share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

 

June 30, 2022

 

 700,571,716

Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 740,161,630

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 727,376,015

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights = after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of June 30, 2022 (39,589,914 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of June 30, 2022 (12,785,615 shares).

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of June 30, 2022).

Veolia Environnement
Siège social/head office: 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France
Adresse postale/Correspondence address: 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet - 93300 AUBERVILLIERS - France
tél.: +33 (0)1 85 57 70 00 / Fax : +33 (0)1 71 75 10 45
www.veolia.com

A Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of ¬3,502,858,580
403 210 032 RCS PARIS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005725/en/

Veolia Environnement

