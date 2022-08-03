AppBlogHilfe
Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of voting rights

July 2022

76,572,850

Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,572,850

 

 

Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,750,606

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of voting rights

June 2022

76,572,850

Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,572,850

 

Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,737,206

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005780/en/

Gecina

Gecina

