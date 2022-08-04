DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Affiliate to Receive Multi-Million Euro Grant from the European Defense Fund for Development of Medical Countermeasures

DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Schlagwort(e): Vertrag

Eckert & Ziegler Affiliate to Receive Multi-Million Euro Grant from the European Defense Fund for Development of Medical Countermeasures



04.08.2022 / 10:07

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





BERLIN, GERMANY, August 04, 2022 – Myelo Therapeutics GmbH, an Affiliate of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700, SDAX) and member of a pan-European consortium of research and industry partners, was selected to receive grants worth approximately 17 million Euro for the development of its medical countermeasure (MCM) against acute radiation syndrome. The current program has the potential to advance its MCM candidate towards a marketing authorization application at the end of the four-year funding period.

Myelo Therapeutics international team, which started 2019 its countermeasure program with the support of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, is uniquely positioned to establish a comprehensive research network and develop novel countermeasures for deployment in EU and NATO territory.

Beyond its potential as a medical countermeasure, the MCM portfolio has several promising clinical applications in mitigating radiation and chemotherapy-induced toxicity in nuclear medicine and (radiation) oncology.

The funds are part of a 49 million EUR grant that the European Defense Fund intends to allocate to the consortium led by the French Commissariat à l'Energie Atomique et aux Energies Alternatives (CEA), a group that is working on military medical countermeasures (MCMs) against Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CRBN) threats. The project "European agile network for medical COUNTERmeasures Against CBRN Threats" (COUNTERACT) aims to establish a robust and agile network within the EU to be capable of developing and deploying medical countermeasures (MCMs) against major Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CRBN) threats such as terror plots, nuclear accidents, weapon development and epidemics caused by emerging or re-emerging high consequence pathogens. COUNTERACT will increase EU preparedness for immediate response to such threats.

About Myelo Therapeutics: Myelo Therapeutics GmbH is a pharmaceutical company based in Berlin, Germany, developing innovative medical countermeasure treatments against Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CRBN) threats and Supportive Care therapies in Oncology and Nuclear Medicine. For more information, visit www.myelotherapeutics.com.

About Eckert & Ziegler: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with its 900 employees, is a leading global specialist for isotope-related applications in nuclear medicine, industry, and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products along the radioactive value chain, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

About Acute Radiation Syndrome: ARS, also known as radiation toxicity or radiation sickness, is an acute illness that presents after exposure of large portions of the body to high levels of radiation, like those that might be experienced during a radiological/nuclear incident or attack. The primary manifestation of ARS is the depletion of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells, constituting one of the major causes of mortality.

Contact:

Eckert & Ziegler AG

Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de; www.ezag.com