AppBlogHilfe
Werbung

MERCIALYS: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of August 31, 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

MERCIALYS (Paris:MERY):

Number of
outstanding shares

Total number of
voting rights

Total number of voting rights
exercisable during the
General Meeting

93,886,501

93,886,501

93,389,965 

MERCIALYS

A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005254/en/

MERCIALYS

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Mercialys

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

IIPR: Endlich neuer Deal, weiterhin 7,6 % Dividendenrendite!

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool

Michael Burry: Warum hat er fast alle Aktien verkauft?

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool

VONOVIA IM FOKUS: Zinswende zwingt Immobilienkonzern zum Strategiewechsel

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Werbung

Top Buzz: Anleger aufgepasst: Diese 10 Aktien aus Deutschland werden in den Fokus gerückt!

 · Uhr · Stockpulse

INDEX-MONITOR: Siemens Energy im Dax erwartet - Hellofresh steigt wohl ab

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Wie reagiert der Dax auf den Gas-Schock? Tiefrote Zahlen für Montag erwartet

     · Uhr · onvista

  2. Dax nachbörslich im freien Fall - Gazprom nimmt Gastransport durch Nord Stream 1 nicht wieder auf

     · Uhr · onvista

  3. Kutzers Zwischenruf: Macht das neue Paket den Bundesbürgern Mut?

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung