Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 12 September to 16 September 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 12 September to 16 September 2022

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/09/2022

FR0010313833

1,083

87,7581

XPAR

TOTAL

1,083

87,7581

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005535/en/

Arkema

