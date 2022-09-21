Navya Takes Action Following the Publication of a Confidential Document

Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041- Navya), a leader in autonomous mobility systems, takes action following the publication of a confidential document.

Navya became aware that a strictly confidential document was posted on the social network Twitter.

This document, for internal use only, refers to the Company's financing options.

Navya informs its customers and its partners that an investigation is being launched today to investigate the breach of confidentiality and warns the market against the dissemination of potentially misleading information that could have an upward or downward impact on Navya's share price.

Navya does not endorse the information that has been shared on Twitter and will pursue appropriate legal action, including criminal prosecution, against those responsible for the dissemination of this information.

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom® Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2021. The Autonom® Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

Further details: www.navya.tech

