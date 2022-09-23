EQS-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



23.09.2022 / 07:54 CET/CEST

Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Straße, Hausnr.: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1 PLZ: 51373 Ort: Leverkusen

Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 16.09.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.) Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG neu 0,36 % 4,34 % 4,71 % 982424082 letzte Mitteilung 0,35 % 5,51 % 5,86 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) DE000BAY0017 0 3259982 0 % 0,33 % US0727303028 0 319813 0 % 0,03 % Summe 3579794 0,36 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Right To Recall Offen 328984 0,03 % Right Of Use Offen 1747828 0,18 % Call Option 20.12.2024 4188185 0,43 % Forward 25.01.2023 5278 0,0005 % Call Warrant 18.02.2025 76034 0,01 % Summe 6346310 0,65 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Swap 16.09.2032 Bar 1301151 0,13 % Put Option 15.12.2023 Physisch 3837131 0,39 % Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 416064 0,04 % Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Bar 2230755 0,23 % Future 19.12.2031 Bar 17029831 1,73 % Call Option 31.03.2035 Bar 5402427 0,55 % Put Option 20.12.2030 Bar 6091022 0,62 % Summe 36308380 3,70 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % NNIP Holdings LLC % % % NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % % NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % % NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. % % % NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GS Global Markets, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International Bank % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GS Finance Corp. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % IMD Holdings LLC % % % United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % % United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings II LLC % % % GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P. % % % GS Equity Markets, L.P. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Murray Street Corporation % % % Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado % % % Sphere Fund % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Folio Financial, Inc. % % % Folio Investments Inc. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association % % % The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:



Datum

22.09.2022

