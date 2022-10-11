Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 03 October to 07 October 2022
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 October to 07 October 2022
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|03/10/2022
|FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
76,2183
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|04/10/2022
|FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
79,0034
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|05/10/2022
|FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
77,7905
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|06/10/2022
|FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
76,9473
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|07/10/2022
|FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
75,2278
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|
35,000
|
77,0375
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
