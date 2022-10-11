AppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 03 October to 07 October 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 October to 07 October 2022

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/10/2022 FR0010313833

7,000

76,2183

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/10/2022 FR0010313833

7,000

79,0034

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/10/2022 FR0010313833

7,000

77,7905

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 06/10/2022 FR0010313833

7,000

76,9473

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 07/10/2022 FR0010313833

7,000

75,2278

XPAR
TOTAL

35,000

77,0375

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005732/en/

Arkema

