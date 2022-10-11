Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 03 October to 07 October 2022

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 October to 07 October 2022

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/10/2022 FR0010313833 7,000 76,2183 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/10/2022 FR0010313833 7,000 79,0034 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/10/2022 FR0010313833 7,000 77,7905 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 06/10/2022 FR0010313833 7,000 76,9473 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 07/10/2022 FR0010313833 7,000 75,2278 XPAR TOTAL 35,000 77,0375

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005732/en/

Arkema