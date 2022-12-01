AdventskalenderAppBlogHilfe
CORRECTING and REPLACING: Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of November 30, 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

ERRATUM
(Cancels and replaces the press release issued on December 1, 2022 at 5:47 pm due to an error in the total number of voting rights exercisable during the General Meeting)

MERCIALYS: NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2022

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Number of
outstanding shares

Total number of
voting rights

Total number of voting rights
exercisable during the
General Meeting

93,886,501

93,886,501

93,249,227 

A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

Mercialys

