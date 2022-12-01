CORRECTING and REPLACING: Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of November 30, 2022
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
Mercialys (Paris:MERY):
ERRATUM
(Cancels and replaces the press release issued on December 1, 2022 at 5:47 pm due to an error in the total number of voting rights exercisable during the General Meeting)
MERCIALYS: NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2022
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
Number of
|
Total number of
|
Total number of voting rights
|
93,886,501
|
93,886,501
|
93,249,227
A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005923/en/
Mercialys