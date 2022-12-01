CORRECTING and REPLACING: Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of November 30, 2022

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

ERRATUM

(Cancels and replaces the press release issued on December 1, 2022 at 5:47 pm due to an error in the total number of voting rights exercisable during the General Meeting)

MERCIALYS: NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2022

Number of

outstanding shares Total number of

voting rights Total number of voting rights

exercisable during the

General Meeting 93,886,501 93,886,501 93,249,227

A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501

Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre

75002 Paris

424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

