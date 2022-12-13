EQS-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

|
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
13.12.2022 / 11:11 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Grund der Mitteilung
|Name:
|Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
|Straße, Hausnr.:
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
|PLZ:
|51373
|Ort:
|Leverkusen
Deutschland
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|549300J4U55H3WP1XT59
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
|
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
|X
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
|
|Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
|X
|Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung nur auf Ebene Tochterunternehmen
4. Namen der Aktionäre
|Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)
|Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)
|Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
|neu
|0,37 %
|6,76 %
|7,14 %
|982424082
|letzte Mitteilung
|0,36 %
|5,04 %
|5,41 %
|/
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolut
|in %
|
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE000BAY0017
|0
|3433940
|0 %
|0,35 %
|US0727303028
|0
|245491
|0 %
|0,02 %
|Summe
|3679431
|0,37 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Right to Recall
|Offen
|
|2773337
|0,28 %
|Right of Use
|Offen
|
|1768821
|0,18 %
|Call Option
|20.12.2024
|
|5163185
|0,53 %
|Call Warrant
|03.11.2026
|
|177197
|0,02 %
|Forward
|25.01.2023
|
|2146
|0,0002 %
|Swap
|03.11.2026
|
|94215
|0,01 %
|
|
|Summe
|9978900
|1,02 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Put Option
|15.12.2023
|
|Physisch
|4145131
|0,42 %
|Forward
|20.12.2024
|
|Bar
|1250914
|0,13 %
|Swap
|01.12.2032
|
|Bar
|3078577
|0,31 %
|Put Option
|19.12.2031
|
|Bar
|7614395
|0,78 %
|Call Warrant
|31.12.2030
|
|Bar
|2432720
|0,25 %
|Call Option
|31.03.2035
|
|Bar
|21793383
|2,22 %
|Future
|20.12.2030
|
|Bar
|16160310
|1,64 %
|
|
|
|Summe
|56475431
|5,75 %
|
|Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
|X
|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
|Unternehmen
|Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher
|Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GSAM Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|NNIP Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GSAM Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Bank USA
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs International Bank
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GS Global Markets, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GS Finance Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|IMD Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs International
| %
|5,87 %
|5,88 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Folio Financial, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Folio Investments, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Murray Street Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado
| %
| %
| %
|Sphere Fund
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A
| %
| %
| %
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
10. Sonstige Informationen:
|Anteil Stimmrechte
|Anteil Instrumente
|Summe Anteile
| %
| %
| %
|Diese Stimmrechtsmitteilung resultiert aus der Einbeziehung bestimmter bestehender Positionen, die sich aus börsennotierten Optionen mit Barausgleich ergeben, die ihrerseits bestimmte Indizes abbilden, bei denen der Emittent Bestandteil des entsprechenden Index ist.
Datum
