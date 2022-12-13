EQS-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



13.12.2022 / 11:11 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Straße, Hausnr.: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1 PLZ: 51373 Ort: Leverkusen

Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte X Sonstiger Grund:

Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung nur auf Ebene Tochterunternehmen

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 02.12.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.) Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG neu 0,37 % 6,76 % 7,14 % 982424082 letzte Mitteilung 0,36 % 5,04 % 5,41 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) DE000BAY0017 0 3433940 0 % 0,35 % US0727303028 0 245491 0 % 0,02 % Summe 3679431 0,37 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Right to Recall Offen 2773337 0,28 % Right of Use Offen 1768821 0,18 % Call Option 20.12.2024 5163185 0,53 % Call Warrant 03.11.2026 177197 0,02 % Forward 25.01.2023 2146 0,0002 % Swap 03.11.2026 94215 0,01 % Summe 9978900 1,02 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Put Option 15.12.2023 Physisch 4145131 0,42 % Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 1250914 0,13 % Swap 01.12.2032 Bar 3078577 0,31 % Put Option 19.12.2031 Bar 7614395 0,78 % Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Bar 2432720 0,25 % Call Option 31.03.2035 Bar 21793383 2,22 % Future 20.12.2030 Bar 16160310 1,64 % Summe 56475431 5,75 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % NNIP Holdings LLC % % % NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % % NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % % NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. % % % NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International Bank % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GS Global Markets, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GS Finance Corp. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % IMD Holdings LLC % % % United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % % United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International % 5,87 % 5,88 % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Folio Financial, Inc. % % % Folio Investments, Inc. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Murray Street Corporation % % % Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado % % % Sphere Fund % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association % % % The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Diese Stimmrechtsmitteilung resultiert aus der Einbeziehung bestimmter bestehender Positionen, die sich aus börsennotierten Optionen mit Barausgleich ergeben, die ihrerseits bestimmte Indizes abbilden, bei denen der Emittent Bestandteil des entsprechenden Index ist.





Datum

09.12.2022

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)Datum der Hauptversammlung:Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:Datum

13.12.2022 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

