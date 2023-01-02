AppBlogHilfe
With 205 Million Euros, Orpea Announces the Last Drawings Under the 3.2 Billion Euros Financing Agreement Concluded With Its Main Banking Partners in June 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Two new drawings totaling ¬205 million were made by ORPEA (Paris:ORP) at the end of December 2022. The amounts drawn correspond to the A4 Loan, used in full, and the balance of the B Loan.

The situation of the drawings on the various lines of these financings is summarized in the table below:

Loans

 

A1

A2/A3

A4

 

B

TOTAL (A+B)

 

C (C1+C2) (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Principal (¬m) (1)

 

700

600

200

 

229

1 729

 

1 500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Situation as of 30/06/2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drawings

 

689

198

0

 

0

887

 

0

Undrawn amount

 

11

402

200

 

229

842

 

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Situation as of 27/09/2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drawings

 

700

600

0

 

155

1 454

 

796

Undrawn amount

 

0

0

200

 

74

274

 

704

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Situation as of 01/12/2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drawings

 

700

600

0

 

222

1 522

 

1 500

Undrawn amount

 

0

0

200

 

5

205

 

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Situation as of 31/12/2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drawings

 

700

600

200

 

227

1 727

 

1 500

Undrawn amount

 

0

0

0

 

0

0

 

0

(1) As presented in the Press Release dated 13 June 2022
(2) New financing facilities used to refinance existing unsecured debt (excluding bonds and Schuldschein)

As with previous drawings, these funds will be used to finance and refinance the Group's general corporate purposes.

Background on the financial restructuring

ORPEA SA reminds that it is currently negotiating a financial restructuring, the main objectives of which are to finance its refoundation plan and to secure the liquidity necessary to continue its activities. Discussions are continuing with its financial creditors and third party investors in the context of the amicable conciliation procedure opened by the Nanterre Commercial Court on October 25, 2022.

In compliance with its legal and regulatory obligations, the Company will continue to inform the market of developments through its corporate communications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230102005089/en/

Investor relations
Orpea

Jean-Baptiste Roussille
j-b.roussille@orpea.net

Benoit Lesieur
b.lesieur@orpea.net

Toll-free tel nb.for shareholders:
+33 (0) 805 480 480

Investor relations
NewCap

Dusan Oresansky
Tel : +33 (0) 1 44 71 94 94
ORPEA@newcap.eu

Media relations
Orpea/Image 7

Isabelle Herrier-Naufle
Media relations Director
Tel : +33 (0)7 70 29 53 74
i.herrier-naufle@orpea.net

Charlotte Le Barbier
Image 7
Tel : +33 (0)7 06 78 37 27 60
clebarbier@image7.fr

