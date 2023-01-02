With 205 Million Euros, Orpea Announces the Last Drawings Under the 3.2 Billion Euros Financing Agreement Concluded With Its Main Banking Partners in June 2022

Regulatory News:

Two new drawings totaling ¬205 million were made by ORPEA (Paris:ORP) at the end of December 2022. The amounts drawn correspond to the A4 Loan, used in full, and the balance of the B Loan.

The situation of the drawings on the various lines of these financings is summarized in the table below:

Loans A1 A2/A3 A4 B TOTAL (A+B) C (C1+C2) (2) Principal (¬m) (1) 700 600 200 229 1 729 1 500 Situation as of 30/06/2022 Drawings 689 198 0 0 887 0 Undrawn amount 11 402 200 229 842 0 Situation as of 27/09/2022 Drawings 700 600 0 155 1 454 796 Undrawn amount 0 0 200 74 274 704 Situation as of 01/12/2022 Drawings 700 600 0 222 1 522 1 500 Undrawn amount 0 0 200 5 205 0 Situation as of 31/12/2022 Drawings 700 600 200 227 1 727 1 500 Undrawn amount 0 0 0 0 0 0

(1) As presented in the Press Release dated 13 June 2022

(2) New financing facilities used to refinance existing unsecured debt (excluding bonds and Schuldschein)

As with previous drawings, these funds will be used to finance and refinance the Group's general corporate purposes.

Background on the financial restructuring

ORPEA SA reminds that it is currently negotiating a financial restructuring, the main objectives of which are to finance its refoundation plan and to secure the liquidity necessary to continue its activities. Discussions are continuing with its financial creditors and third party investors in the context of the amicable conciliation procedure opened by the Nanterre Commercial Court on October 25, 2022.

In compliance with its legal and regulatory obligations, the Company will continue to inform the market of developments through its corporate communications.

