AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Half-year liquidity contract statement for ONXEO

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ONXEO (Paris:ALONX) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2022:

- 575,697 shares

- ¬ 10,983.50

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 349

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 236

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 335,452 shares for ¬ 82,028.30

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 208,189 shares for ¬ 59,090.63

As a reminder:

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:

- 448,434 shares

Werbung ausblenden

- ¬ 33,899.60

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 255

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 222

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 269,935 shares for ¬ 99,624.74

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 251,351 shares for ¬ 96,727.03

  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 87,612 shares

- ¬ 196,423.24

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005876/en/

ONXEO

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
ONXEO

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Biontech-Aktie: 1 neue Großchance? Und 1 positive News

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool
Biontech-Aktie: 1 neue Großchance? Und 1 positive News

Abnahmeverpflichtung für 375 Millionen Dosen Biontech-Impfstoff

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Kein deutscher Konzern unter "Top 100" an Weltbörsen - USA dominieren

 · Uhr · Reuters
Kein deutscher Konzern unter "Top 100" an Weltbörsen - USA dominieren

Aktien New York Ausblick: Freundlicher Jahresauftakt an US-Börsen erwartet

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Curevac: Aktuelle Social Media Stimmungsanalyse

Werbung
· Uhr · Stockpulse
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. DAX Chartanalyse

    Bullischer Ausbruch

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. DAX Tagesrückblick

    Gewinnmitnahmen am Nachmittag - Brenntag legt zu

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Börse am Morgen

    Dax im Aufwind - US-Dollar zieht an

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden