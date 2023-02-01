AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

January 2023

 

 

76,623,192

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,623,192

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,802,543

 

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

December 2022

 

 

76,623,192

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,623,192

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,802,548

 

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 574,673,940 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex 02, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005830/en/

Gecina

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Gecina

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Stefan Riße

    Rezession (sch)ade!

     · Uhr · Stefan Riße
  2. Dax Tagesrückblick

    Starker Januar endet mau - Warten auf die Fed

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Kutzers Zwischenruf

    Zwischen Bullen und Bären

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden