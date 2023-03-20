ESI Group: Release of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

Regulatory News:

ESI Group, Paris, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document, in ESEF format, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on March 17, 2023, under number D.23-0114.

The Universal Registration Document includes, in particular, the following information:

The annual financial report for the year ended on December 31, 2022;

The Statement on extra-financial performance of the Group;

The presentation of the company's risk factors;

The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance;

The reports of the Statutory Auditors and information on their fees;

The resolutions submitted to the Combined General Meeting of June 29, 2023.

The Universal Registration Document is available on the "Investors" section of the company's website at the following address: https://investors.esi-group.com/financial-information/reports

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high stakes concerns - environmental impact, safety & comfort for consumers and workers, adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time, while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive & land transportation, aerospace, defense & naval and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 20 countries, employs 1000 people around the world and reported 2022 sales of ¬130 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

