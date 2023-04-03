AppBlogHilfe
Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

March 2023

 

 

 

76,623,192

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,623,192

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,797,458

 

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

February 2023

 

 

 

76,623,192

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,623,192

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,830,408

 

 

Gecina

Gecina

