AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

TotalEnergies SE: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number
of shares

Number of voting
rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

March 31, 2023

2,490,262,024

2,648,548,722

A total number of 2,684,263,602 voting rights are attached to the 2,490,262,024 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 35,714,880 voting rights attached to the 35,714,880 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005587/en/

TotalEnergies SE

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Total­­Energ­­ies (­­ehem.­­ Tota­­l)
Total­­Energ­­ies A­­DR

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Meinung

    3 Fragen an Bernecker

     · Uhr · onvista-Partners
  2. Kolumne

    Japan – Anlagechancen im Land der aufgehenden Sonne

     · Uhr · onvista-Partners

  3. 3 Top-Wachstumsaktien, die jetzt gemessen an der Rule of 40 sehr attraktiv erscheinen

     · Uhr · Aktienwelt360
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden