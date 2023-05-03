AppBlogHilfe
Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of voting rights

 

 

 

April 2023

 

 

 

76,623,192

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,623,192

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,825,208

 

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of voting rights

 

 

 

March 2023

 

 

 

76,623,192

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,623,192

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,797,458

 

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 574,673,940 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex 02, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

Gecina

